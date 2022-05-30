The former Asokwa Chairman who contested the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position disclosed that he would have won the election but his close contenders were the highest bidders.
Ashanti Region: I paid each delegate GH¢1,000 — Defeated NPP contestant
One of the defeated contestants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Robert Asare Bediako, has said he paid GH¢1,000 to each delegate on the election day.
He told Kumasi-based Akoma FM that "whiles I was paying each delegate GH¢1,000, I thought I would win but some paid more than me so the delegates also gave in to the highest bidder and it’s very worrying the trend of monetization in our body politics."
The NPP successfully organized its regional elections across the country over the weekend.
The incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been re-elected to serve another term.
He beat his main rival Odeneho Kwaku Appiah to retain his position.
He beat his opponent by over 100 votes, polling 464 votes to Odeneho Kwaku Appiah’s 306 votes.
This is the third time in a row securing the seat as Regional Chairman.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh