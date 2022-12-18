Asiedu Nketia, Fifi Kwetey lead NDC

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition at the 2022 National Delegates Congress of the Party at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Also, Mr Fifi Kwetey won the general secretary slot with 4,543 votes beating Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (1,408) and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor (2,595).

With the National Organiser contest, Mr Joseph Yammin beat the incumbent Joshua Akamba and five others to win the slot with 3,730 v0tes.

Mr Akamba polled 2,035 votes.

The rest had the following results: Henry Osei Akoto (158), Mahdi Mohammed Gibril (535), Sidii Abubakari (607), Soloman Yaw Nkansah (302) and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon (1,173).

Mr Sammy Gyamfi was retained as the party's national communications officer.

The party held contests to fill the national youth organiser and women's organiser roles last weekend.

Mr George Opare Addo won the youth organiser slot with 533 votes beating his only contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.

Also, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw retained the women's organiser slot with 433 votes against her only contender, Margaret Ansei, who polled 433 votes.