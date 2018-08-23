Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Asiedu Nketia fires Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation


EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation

Asiedu Nkekia said EC Chair Jean Mensa has already begun demonstrating her incompetence following the late invitation sent to the political parties for Wednesday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation play

Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has criticised the newly appointed chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), describing her as “incompetent”.

According to him, EC Chair Jean Mensa has already begun demonstrating her incompetence following the late invitation sent to the political parties for Wednesday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing

The NDC decided to boycott the meeting, explaining that the party was given a short and late notice.

According to Mr. Nketia, the invitation for the meeting came at 12:14 pm on Wednesday while the meeting was scheduled at 1:00 pm same day.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia play

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

 

He chided the EC for sending the party an invitation message that “did not contain any agenda and only stated that it was an emergency meeting”.

The NDC General Secretary said such actions from the EC only seem to enforce assertions that the Commission is “incompetent”.

He said emergency meetings are supposed to be very important and must therefore be planned properly rather than rushed.

“It’s a clear case of incompetence. You know we raised the issue about the incompetence of some of the people they were nominating. They are demonstrating this incompetence in their very first meeting. I don’t know [if she can do the job] but we will see as we move along,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

READ ALSO: Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

EC Chair, Jean Mensa play

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

 

Meanwhile, the EC has apologised to all political parties for the late invitation to Wednesday’s IPAC meeting.

Public Relations Officer of the EC, Eric Dzakpasu, described the situation as unfortunate, whiles explaining that the short notice came because the Commission was under pressure.

“It is rather unfortunate we had to give this short notice for this important meeting. It is time pressure,”  he said.

“Time is of critical essence here and if we miss a day or two in our scheduled activities, it is likely to affect the date for the referendum and it will negatively impact subsequent activities.

“We’ve apologised to the parties for the short notice we gave them for the meeting,” Mr. Dzakpasu added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Race: ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin NDC Race ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing
Agenda 2020: Mahama visits Rawlings Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlings
Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meeting
Predictions: Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a silver platter - NPP MP Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a silver platter - NPP MP
Bow Out: Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa

Recommended Videos

Politics: Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin Politics Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin
Politics: Alban Bagbin speaks about the properties Mahama’s boys secured Politics Alban Bagbin speaks about the properties Mahama’s boys secured
Politics: 2020 not done deal for Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong Politics 2020 not done deal for Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister diesbullet
2 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politicsbullet
3 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
4 Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho droppedbullet
5 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
6 Resignation Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision...bullet
7 NDC Race NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponentsbullet
8 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak...bullet
9 Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Bagbin has an agenda to destroy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin
NDC Presidential Race Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama
Hero Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the political elites
Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Anti-graft Measures What is the role of the Special Prosecutor?