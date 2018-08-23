Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation

news

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has criticised the newly appointed chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), describing her as “incompetent”.

According to him, EC Chair Jean Mensa has already begun demonstrating her incompetence following the late invitation sent to the political parties for Wednesday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing

The NDC decided to boycott the meeting, explaining that the party was given a short and late notice.

According to Mr. Nketia, the invitation for the meeting came at 12:14 pm on Wednesday while the meeting was scheduled at 1:00 pm same day.

He chided the EC for sending the party an invitation message that “did not contain any agenda and only stated that it was an emergency meeting”.

The NDC General Secretary said such actions from the EC only seem to enforce assertions that the Commission is “incompetent”.

He said emergency meetings are supposed to be very important and must therefore be planned properly rather than rushed.

“It’s a clear case of incompetence. You know we raised the issue about the incompetence of some of the people they were nominating. They are demonstrating this incompetence in their very first meeting. I don’t know [if she can do the job] but we will see as we move along,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

READ ALSO: Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

Meanwhile, the EC has apologised to all political parties for the late invitation to Wednesday’s IPAC meeting.

Public Relations Officer of the EC, Eric Dzakpasu, described the situation as unfortunate, whiles explaining that the short notice came because the Commission was under pressure.

“It is rather unfortunate we had to give this short notice for this important meeting. It is time pressure,” he said.

“Time is of critical essence here and if we miss a day or two in our scheduled activities, it is likely to affect the date for the referendum and it will negatively impact subsequent activities.

“We’ve apologised to the parties for the short notice we gave them for the meeting,” Mr. Dzakpasu added.