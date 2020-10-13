He said this has led to the NDC scribe attacking him on any platform he gets.

Nana Obiri Boahen said the hatred comes from a chieftaincy dispute in the Brong Ahafo Region which is currently in court.

“Asiedu Nketia is aggrieved about me because of a chieftaincy issue pending before the regional house of chiefs. The paramount chief is a policeman and when he was being enthroned, Asiedu Nketia swore never to allow it”.

“The Seikwa Omanhene, the Ohemaa and Kontihene are all involved in the case. Last two months, Asiedu Nketia came to give an account on the case. I will expose him today. He hates me because of the chieftaincy issue at Seikwa”, he noted.

He also rubbished the claims by Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito that the ruling government is distributing arms to its supporters ahead of the elections.

“Asiedu Nketia’s age does not correspond to his sense. He’s indicting me as a lawyer for commenting on an issue I’m handling in court. In all cases that I have been asked to speak, it’s Asiedu Nketia who has accused me of something. I want everyone to know why Asiedu Nketia hates me”, he noted