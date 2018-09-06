Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups

news

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has refused to condemn the emergence of new vigilante groups within the party.

According to him, it is not wrong to welcome such groups in the NDC since President Akufo-Addo has so far shown reluctance in cracking the whip on the ruling NPP’s own vigilante groups.

Mr. Nketia’s comments follow public uproar over the outdooring of a new NDC vigilante group during last Saturday’s regional elections in Sunyani.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin, stormed the venue in the company of a group known as “The Hawks”.

Spotted in black t-shirts, the over 30 stoutly built men clashed with some Police officers who were at the venue to provide security.

However, speaking on the matter, Mr. Nketia said the emergence of groups like Hawks is "an appropriate natural response" to the President’s failure to clamp down vigilantism in the country.

He therefore refused to condemn the phenomenon, rather stating that "I endorse it fully".

He added that if the NPP could habour groups like Delta Force based in the Ashanti region, Kandahar Boys based in the Northern region and the Invincible Forces based in Accra, then it’s time the NDC also had their equivalent for the sake of "self-preservation”.

The NDC's vigilante groups across the country also include 'The Dragons' based in the Brong Ahafo region and 'The Lions' based in the Eastern region.

"They [the NPP] publicly insisted they did not have confidence in the security services of this country…Nobody took that seriously. But they won the elections and they are now in charge of the security services.

"And they still maintain party vigilantes terrorizing everybody and the security services are quiet," the NDC General Secretary stated in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

He said the insecurity created by pro-NPP vigilantes since the party won power is clear indication that this government is not serious about fighting vigilantism.