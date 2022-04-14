Assin North MP James Quayson must suffer the fate of Adamu Sakande — Attorney-General

He has been standing trial on three charges of a false declaration by voting, perjury, and deceit of public officer.

A Bawku-based cattle dealer, Sumaila Bielbiel, challenged the status of the Adamu Sakande in the law-making body due to his dual citizenship.

He is also alleged to have, before the 2008 elections, made a false statement in an application to have his name included in the voter's register.

The accused is also alleged to have registered as a voter when the voter's register was opened and subsequently went ahead to vote in the December 2008 general elections, when he was not entitled to do so.

Speaking to the media after the court's verdict on Gyakye-Quayson's case, Godfred Dame said I "think that there ought to be even application of the law, there ought to be an equal application of the law, the same fate that befell Adamu Sakande who was not qualified at the time that nominations were opened and we all know what happened to him. Subsequently, they declared him ineligible and his seat was taken away so there ought to be even application of the law."

In July 2021, the Cape Coast High Court nullified the election of the Quayson, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.

He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by restraining the MP from performing any Parliamentary duties.