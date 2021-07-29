Assin North parliamentary case isn’t far from over - Asiedu Nketia

Mr. Nketia, who is also known as General Mosquito said he won’t be surprised if the EC goes ahead to conduct a by-election even though the NDC is fighting the case in court.

“We know that the EC, Government and Judiciary can collude to disfavour our interest in this saga but we’ll fight hard in court because that is our only option. I won’t be surprised if the EC may swerve us and go ahead with a by-election even when we’re in court but we will stay the course in our legal battle,” he told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa Thursday.

According to him, there were machinations within the judicial system that ended up with the “miscarriage of justice” in the Assin North legal challenge but they remain unfazed and will fight it.

The main opposition NDC has said it will apply for Stay of Execution in the Cape Coast High Court judgment that nullifies the election of the Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson.

According to the National Communications Officer of the party Sammy Gyamfi, although the party is ready for a by-election, they will insist on justice to be served in the matter.

The Cape Coast High Court has cancelled the 2020 Parliamentary election held in the Assin North constituency which saw the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) candidate Joe Gyakye Quayson being elected as Member of Parliament.

The Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the constituency.