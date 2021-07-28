Assin North’s annulment is a travesty of justice - Haruna Iddrisu

The Tamale South lawmaker said it looks like the government is using the courts to tilt the parliamentary advantage in their favor.

“We don’t want to believe that the courts have been capture but what is clear is that the court is been used to tilt the balance of power and to weaken the time tested the historical notion of checks and balance,” he said.

According to the Tamale South MP, the judge erred in law and in facts.

Addressing a media briefing in Parliament hours after the ruling, Mr Iddrisu warned that cooperation in the House will suffer a setback because of what has happened.

In his judgement, Justice Boakye upheld that, the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joe Gyakye Quayson, breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship as he was also a citizen of Canada at the time of filing his nomination to contest in the parliamentary race.

The court thus ordered for a fresh election to be held in the constituency.

Pulse Ghana

After Joe Gyakye Quayson was declared winner in the constituency’s election, he was dragged to court by Michael Nimfa a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region.

Mr. Akomah-Ninfa filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency for owing allegiance to Canada.