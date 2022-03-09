Atta Akyea wasn't chased out in his constituency over unfulfilled promises — Aide

According to him, the reports are false and untrue hence they must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Speaking to Accra-based Kingdom FM, Gideon Annor Kwasi used the platform to clarify the incident.

He said "the fraud of the circulating video is that it is unrelated to failed promises of the MP regarding road infrastructure in the Nkronso township. On the contrary, it is one Frazer Ofori-Atta, an indigene of Nkronso, who is in the pocket of Kingsley Agyemang of the Scholarship Secretariat, who, for the past five (5) years, has evinced a clear intention to unseat Honourable Atta Akyea, who had worked the young people of Nkronso into a frenzy to disrupt the polling station elections.

"The fact remains that "on the 5th of March, 2022, the Abuakwa South elections committee chaired by Mr. Adamu Musa Raha and seven others made their way to Nkronso to conduct polling station elections for the six polling stations as with other electoral areas within the constituency. It appeared that some persons who had picked up forms and had been duly approved by the election committee to contest the elections did not accept the fact that others without prior approval would want to be in the contest.

"This disagreement orchestrated by Frazer Ofori-Atta threatened the intended elections whose rollout was barely starting. Regrettably, the avoidable tension was mounting."

'Confronted with a serious security situation, the Committee was advised by the police escort led by the Divisional Commander to halt all activities and move to another electoral area for elections to take place since the grounds at Nkronso was not favourable for democratic elections."