Attorney General's proposal for fresh elections in Buem 'a joke' – Kofi Adams

According to him, "This clearly shows that we have an incompetent government that was bestowed on us. This is not the first time we have had to amend our constituency boundaries. In each of those cases, we have never seen this level of incompetence. But this shows that the government has been incompetent in handling our local government creation of the constituency. But for what he said, I see it as a joke. He was evasive with the real issues that came from his answers. But I am ready for any elections in Buem."

His comments come after the Attorney General proposed the annulment of the parliamentary elections in the Buem constituency.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, he said this will pave way for a fresh poll that will allow residents of SALL who were disenfranchised to vote and be duly represented in the 8th Parliament.

"It is not in doubt that the MP for Buem does not represent the people of SALL even though the people have been placed there. Indeed, the reason why we have to annul the 2020 Buem parliamentary elections is to ensure that the SALL areas are given the right representation now," he stated.

In the 2020 elections, voters within areas in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.