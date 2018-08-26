Ayariga denies Bawku attack

news

The founder and leader of All People's Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has denied media reports that he has been attacked.

He told Accra-based ClassFM that the report was "fake news" and that he has written a "rejoinder and asked for it to be published.”

The GNA reported that a batik Tie and Dye producer attacked Mr Ayariga at his residence in Bawku, his hometown.

The report said he confirmed the attack on him by Adams Awal, adding that he has reported the incident to the Bawku Divisional police command for action.

According to GNA, the APC flagbearer said his attacker suddenly appeared in his house and begun questioning him on why he left the People’s National Congress (PNC) to form his own political party, the APC.

Mr Ayariga said he ignored Awal’s questions, but Awal held him from behind and when he tried to free himself from Awal, the attacker slapped him from behind which landed him to the ground.

He further told the GNA that he fell from the blow to his face and managed to escape, where he raised an alarm which attracted neighbours to his rescue.

Mr Ayariga said he immediately called at the Bawku police station and reported the assault case against Awal who was arrested and currently detained by the police in Bawku.

The Police are however yet to give details of the alleged attack.