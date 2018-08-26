Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ayariga denies Bawku attack


APC Founder Ayariga denies Bawku attack

He told Accra-based ClassFM that the report was "fake news" and that he has written a rejoinder and asked for it to be published.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The founder and leader of All People's Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has denied media reports that he has been attacked.

He told Accra-based ClassFM that the report was "fake news" and that he has written a "rejoinder and asked for it to be published.”

READ MORE: Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku

The GNA reported that a batik Tie and Dye producer attacked Mr Ayariga at his residence in Bawku, his hometown.

The report said he confirmed the attack on him by Adams Awal, adding that he has reported the incident to the Bawku Divisional police command for action.

According to GNA, the APC flagbearer said his attacker suddenly appeared in his house and begun questioning him on why he left the People’s National Congress (PNC) to form his own political party, the APC.

Mr Ayariga said he ignored Awal’s questions, but Awal held him from behind and when he tried to free himself from Awal, the attacker slapped him from behind which landed him to the ground.

He further told the GNA that he fell from the blow to his face and managed to escape, where he raised an alarm which attracted neighbours to his rescue.

READ ALSO: NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property

Mr Ayariga said he immediately called at the Bawku police station and reported the assault case against Awal who was arrested and currently detained by the police in Bawku.

The Police are however yet to give details of the alleged attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Primaries: Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George NDC Primaries Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George
In Bawku: Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku
2020 Polls: Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again 2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again
Appointment: Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister
Recklessness: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
NDC Presidential Race: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

Recommended Videos

Politics: Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments Politics Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments
Election 2020: Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position Election 2020 Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position
Politics: Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin Politics Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin



Top Articles

1 Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahamabullet
2 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
3 Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer'...bullet
4 NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahamabullet
5 2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president againbullet
6 Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden...bullet
7 NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential...bullet
8 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
9 Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern...bullet
10 In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawkubullet

Related Articles

In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku
Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property
EC Brouhaha For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'
Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in appointment of new EC chair
Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US military deal- Defence C’tee Vice-chair
Video Hassan Ayariga shows up in style at the Ghana-US deal demo
Free SHS Ayariga says Free SHS has increased teenage pregnancy
NPP Government Nana Addo will fail if... - Hassan Ayariga
Debtor Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong
Chaos at EC Martin Amidu's sentiments on Charlotte Osei baseless – Kofi Adams

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Politics Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Temporal EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards
Treasonable Comments Kennedy Agyapong in 2012 vs Koku Anyidoho in 2018
Election 2020 Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms [Video]