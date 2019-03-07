The Committee in a statement said there will be a brief meeting with the press at the end of the sitting "for concluding comments on the Inquiry” which "will also be a forum to answer questions posed to commissioners and officers of the commission throughout the Inquiry."

The commission has Justice Emile Short as Chairman, with Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong as members.

READ MORE: Ayawaso violence: Nana Addo sets up Commission of Inquiry to protect perpetrators

A former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a private legal practitioner, Ernest Kofi Abotsi, is the Secretary to the commission.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia swearing-in the Committee lauded the composition of the commission and said "I don’t know anyone who can really question the integrity of the commission."