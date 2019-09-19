The commission its report said DSP Azugu failed to appropriately command and control the SWAT team of which he had charge during the operation at the La Bawaleshie school polling station.

It also recommended that Azugu should be reassigned by the Inspector General of Police.

Reprimand Byran Acheampong and Colonel Mike Opoku

The commission further recommended that the head of the SWAT Team Colonel Mike Opoku must be reprimanded for being ultimately responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation at the La Bawaleshie School Polling Station.

READ ALSO: I entered National Security after 3 weeks training – 'Double' confesses

The report also said the minister of state in-charge of national security Byran Acheampong be reprimanded in "authorising an operation of that character."

Byran Acheampong

The Commission has also called for the immediate dissolution of the SWAT team at the National security council secretariat.

"The Commission recommends that the SWAT team of the National Security Council Secretariat should be disbanded and operatives be reassigned as appropriate," the report said.

Colonel Mike Opoku

It added: "The Commission further recommends that support for special operations should be sought from the specialised units of the police directly as and when necessary."

READ ALSO: I wasn't aware of SWAT operations at Ayawaso - IGP

Prosecute "Double"

It recommended the prosecution of a national security operative Ernest Akomea also known as "Double".

"Double" earlier confessed to the commission using an unauthorized weapon during the SWAT team's operation at the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

Ernest Akomea aka Double

He was accused by NDC MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam George of firing shots at La Bawaleshie during the melee but denied the allegations before the Commission.

"Double" dominated the headlines when he disclosed he went through a three-week training including crowd control and pound-to-pound combat.