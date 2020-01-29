According to him, the government's White Paper was not important because it ignored most of the recommendations by the Commission.

He said "Issues concerning the White Paper and steps being taken are more legal and are being taken up by Parliament… but I think the White paper was useless because it actually baptized all the crimes into political scenes. It was a useless paper, in my opinion as a layperson."

He said the blatant disregard for the principles of transparency and accountability of the Short Commission's report presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2019, must be made known to Ghanaians.

By-election violence

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, seven people sustained serious wounds when some gunmen invaded the La-Bawaleshie residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

Security at Ayawaso West Wuogon

The victims were sent to the Legon Hospital after which one of the victims was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition.

Some of the victims sustained injuries on the neck, arm, and back. Ishao Yaro was one of the victims of the shooting incident and has since been receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

His right leg is badly damaged after he was shot at close range by some masked security personnel.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Yaro said doctors told him he could lose his leg as a way to save his life.

"I was screaming before they put me in a pick-up and sent to the hospital," he said.

A straight shiny metal has been fixed beside the leg to keep it straight because the bullets shattered the bone in the leg.

This is despite the fact that Yaro has already undergone two separate surgeries on his shot leg.

The victim has undergone a third surgery on Thursday, February 7, 2019.