Ayikoi Otoo pulls out of NPP’s Chairmanship race

Speaking to the media in Accra, Mr. Mac Manu said all is set for the contest and it’s only Ayikoi Otoo that has withdrawn.

In a recent interview, Ayikoi Otoo called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to heed to criticisms of use of chartered luxurious jets.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Dzifa Bampoh he said the President shouldn’t ignore the concerns.

“He is listening and he keeps saying he would love to hand over power to an NPP government. I don’t think that he will wish to do things that will rather jeopardize that opportunity, so he should be listening. I am sure within the shortest possible time we should find a solution to this problem that has to be tackled.

“If you endanger your future government, because he is doing his second term which means constitutionally, he can’t run anymore, and you want to hand over they will say because of these things that the President did we will not give you the opportunity, then your wish to hand over to an NPP government will fizzle out.”

The former Attorney General also waded into the security concerns of revealing details of the President’s travels to the general public.

He said “Presidential travels are top secret matters and therefore, they do not think it should be handled by the public or what people are calling transparency, the president’s security is very important.