Banking licenses unjustly cancelled to be restored, laid-off staff to regain jobs – Mahama

Aside from reviving the collapsed indigenous banks and other businesses, he said allowing for local participation and ownership in them will be a priority to revamp the country’s ailing economy and create more employment for the citizenry.

“We will restore indigenous Ghanaian investments in the finance and banking sector and we will create a tier banking system that will serve various segments of the market.

“We will give the opportunity to experience banking hands who were laid off needlessly to secure their careers once more and move away from the menial jobs that they were compelled to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as practicable the banking licenses that were unjustly cancelled by this government will be restored,” Mahama is quoted to have said.

“We shall promote robust, local participation in our banking and financial, telecommunication, tourism, mining and agric and manufacturing sectors to grow our economy and rate sustainable employment for our youths.”