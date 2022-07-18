Bawumia announces new E-Pharmacy for delivery of cheap, safe medication

Dr. Bawumia described it as ‘creating an enabling environment that will bring the pharmacy to your doorstep’.

This digital platform will speed up the process of ordering medication considerably. Payment is done on the app and Ghanaians can use MoMo, Visa, or Mastercard to pay remotely.

You can then select an address for delivery that is the most convenient.

Speaking today on the launch of the e-pharmacy, Vice President Bawumia outlined the following:

‘For the first time in our nation, we are going to deploy a National Electronic Pharmacy Platform which will enable over 30 million Ghanaians to have access to prescribed medicines in a more convenient, cost-effective and quality assured manner’.

The Veep reminded his audience that Ghanaians have had to drive long distances to find pharmacies that supply reliable and not expensive medications.

It’s true that before the e-pharmacy, sick Ghanaians have often bought fake medication at very high prices.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted that buying medications online also has risks, such as the sale of illegal medications and not receiving purchases.

The Veep is clear that the new e-pharmacy will change all that, offering good prices and legal medications, with the convenience of the internet.

The e-pharmacy is the latest policy implemented under Dr Bawumia’s ‘digitisation’ agenda, which has included the GhanaCard, Ghana Pay, e-payments for electricity, the digital address system, and the WiFi rollout in our education system.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted that the e-pharmacy would allow Ghana to join the e-pharmacy global market.

This market was valued at USD 52 billion and is predicted to grow more over the next decade.