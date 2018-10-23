Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe

news

A suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot lead the party when his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exits office.

He said political strategy aimed at making the former deputy governor of the Central Bank a more prominent force is not possible.

According to him, it will be extremely difficult for Bawumia to succeed Nana Addo.

Speaking to Politics & Power Magazine, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe said Bawumia is an intelligent man, well- educated but can't lead the NPP.

READ MORE: Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics

"I know Bawumia very well. He comes to me in this house. At a certain stage, on the 2nd of January, 2009, we met in Nana Addo’s house. Nana Addo told me that ‘Nyaho we have to work hard so that Bawumia comes back because it appears a section of our people don’t want him.’ He was specific but I won’t mention the name.

"I singlehandedly defended Bawumia on airwaves, the records are there – so I know Bawumia very well. Indeed, when he was selected, myself, himself and the late Aliu Mahama met regularly to make sure that things went well for him.

"But looking at my party and some of the beliefs that we have, that might not even allow Bawumia to come to the forefront to win an election," he stressed.

When asked if thinks Bawumia is a good candidate to lead NPP, he answered: "No, not at all. He [Bawumia] is an intelligent man, well- educated but looking at the way we have set up our own… you made mention of tribe but I don’t want to bring tribe into anything that I say because I’m so detribalized I don’t want to think about it. The arrangements that we have now one way or the other make it impossible for Bawumia to come to the fore front. This is the way I would put it."

Earlier, Nyaho Tamakloe called on Bawumia to step down over the poor handling of the economy.

He said Bawumia has failed to deliver on the numerous and 'gangartuan' promises and assurances he gave Ghanaians when the NPP was in opposition prior to the 2016 elections.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM with Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday that the President has performed below expectation.

"In any civilised society the first person to have jumped out of the boat is Bawumia…he should go.

"He made us believe that the money was there and things were going to change when we takeover. I had a lot of hope in him but now I’m totally disappointed in him. Unless things turn around by the end of the year, then I can believe him again," he said.