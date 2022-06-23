Bawumia can’t be President on the ticket of the NPP - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Speaking in interview on TV3, he said the structures of the NPP will limit Dr. Bawumia’s chances.

”I did an interview, it was with a foreign magazine, I will find out if I still have it, I will share with you, where I made plain that by the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power.”

“Bawumia is a fine gentlemen, if Bawumia would have had that independent mind and strength and not just always praise what the president has done or has not done, I would have looked at him differently, I know Bawumia very well.”

Relatedly, former President John Agyekum Kufour has denied reports that he has endorsed Dr. Bawumia.

Vice President Dr ﻿Mahamudu Bawumia﻿ Pulse Ghana

According to him, media reportage suggesting that he had endorsed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy, against the other aspiring candidates at the recent Peduase Valley Resort Father’s Day soiree had totally misconstrued what had transpired.

In a statement copied to the media, the former President said the comments he made about Dr. Bawumia is not an endorsement.