Dr. Bawumia will visit numerous constituencies in the region and cut sods for new projects by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

In a statement detailing his tour, the Vice President is expected to visit Bongase in the Banda Constituency.

He will also visit Nsawkaw in the Tain Constituency and cut sod for the construction of a 29-kilometre Sinohydro road project at Sunyani Berlin Top in the Sunyani West Constituency.

At Nkrankwanta, the Vice-President will interact with the chiefs and people and cut sod for the construction of a 10-kilometre Sinohydro road project at Berekum.

President is also on a 8-day working visit to the Western North, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

On this tour, the President is expected to commission projects, break ground for new projects, and call on the revered palaces of traditional authorities.