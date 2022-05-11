Bawumia donates 100 laptops to University of Ghana Business School

Presenting the 100 laptops during the launch of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the UGBS on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Dr. Bawumia said he was touched and inspired by the bold initiative, hence his decision to donate the laptops to support the initiative.

"I was so inspired that that day I promised 100 laptops to the university of Ghana business school, and by the grace of God, I am presenting the laptops to the School today," he stated.

Pulse Ghana

The Vice President noted that more laptops would be needed to make the initiative successful, and he therefore called for support, especially UGBS alumni, to donate laptops towards the campaign.