Bawumia has been arrested by the dollar - Mahama mocks Veep

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader mocked the Vice President over the rapid depreciation of the local currency when he spoke at the launch of the TEIN App held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Monday, March 21.

The former president disclosed that the hardship in the country has led the nation to a scale we have never witnessed in the last 30-years of our fourth republic.

“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him [Dr. Bawumia]. So we are looking for him but we can't find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was,” Mahama said sarcastically.

The former president opined that the current hardship Ghanaians are experiencing is as a result of the mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“We are gathered at a time when our country is facing economic and social hardship. The Akufo-Addo led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.