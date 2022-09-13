Bawumia holds talks with newly sworn-in Kenya President on deepening economic ties

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, visited Kenya on Monday, September 13th 2022 to witness the inauguration of Dr Ruto held on Tuesday, September 14th 2022.

Following his inauguration, Dr William Ruto started work as President and hosted Dr Bawumia earlier today.

The meeting centred on relations between Ghana and Kenya with an emphasis on ways to deepen economic ties.

Earlier today, Dr Bawumia took to Facebook to congratulate Dr Ruto on his ascension to the highest office of the land and provide more details on their meeting.

“Yesterday, I attended the inauguration of H.E Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Dr. William Ruto, until his election on 15th August 2022, served as a two-term Deputy President in Kenya from 2012-2022.

“It was such a colourful and moving ceremony which further entrenched the democratic credentials of Kenya. Today, I met with President Ruto at the State House on his first day at work and we had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya.

“Congratulations to President Ruto, Her Excellency Rachel Ruto (First Lady), H.E Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President) and Her Excellency Mrs Dorcas Rigathi (Second Lady). May the good Lord protect and guide them as they begin their term of office.” Dr Bawumia wrote.

Currently serving as the 5th president of Kenya, William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto was born on 21st December 1966.

Prior to becoming president, he served as the 11th deputy president of Kenya from 2013 to 2022. He previously served in several cabinet positions such as the Minister for Home Affairs, the Minister of Agriculture and as Minister for Higher Education.

Meanwhile, the first lady of Kenya, Mama Rachel Ruto, hosted the second lady Samira Bawumia also at the State House.

Following the meeting, Rachel Ruto took to Twitter to inform the public.