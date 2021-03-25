In a throwback video which has gone viral on social media platforms, the renowned cleric, who couldn’t hide his admiration for Dr Bawumia before a large congregation, described Dr. Bawumia as humble, patient, purposeful and a prudent man whom the Lord is with.

Rev. Anaba recounted how his very first encounter with Dr. Bawumia at an airport left him fascinated about the Vice President’s humility.

“I used to hear a name Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and I had never met him before. Then one day at the airport, when I met him, the demeanor, the humility. I am a holder of Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy but when I saw the humility of the Doctor, I felt like I should be more humble because the humility of the Doctor was just fascinating,” Rev. Anaba said.

The cleric said Dr. Bawumia’s demeanor and humility was natural, because it is difficult to pretend to be humble.

“One of the things in the world you cannot pretend to have is humility because even the orientation of your nose will give you out. You cannot pretend I am humble when you are not. So I met the humble man; we talked a bit and then we got to our destinations and scattered.”

Reverend Anaba added that Vice President Bawumia is where he is today because of patience and work rate, which he attributed to a positive DNA from the Vice President’s father, Mumuni Bawumia of blessed memory.

“Over the years, I saw him with his personal work rate. But of course, definitely, with the benefit of a DNA from his father, the legendary Bawumia.”

“Through hard work and patience, he has grown and come to the place where he is the Vice President of no nation, other than this huge and blessed nation called Ghana. That is where God has brought him to.”