RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia is 'One of the brightest sparks seen by the NPP' - Oppong-Nkrumah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Information minister and member of parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described vice president Mahamudu Bawumia as the brightest spark seen by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker said this days ago when the vice president celebrated his birthday on October, 7.

Read Also

In his wish to Bawumia, the honorable said,

“Happy birthday VP Mahamudu Bawumia. You are one of the brightest sparks the NPP has seen in our journey so far. May the good Lord increase you in grace for the journey ahead,”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been receiving lots of goodwill messages for the better part of Friday, October 7 because the day marked his 59th birthday.

He spent the day feting cured lepers at his official residence surrounded by a host of party bigwigs.

The first to publicly wish Bawumia a happy birthday was his wife, Samira Bawumia, who despite being far away in Geneva tweeted on social media

“Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We’re grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation.”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sammy Gyamfi

Disregard the lies put out by GETFund secretariat with utmost contempt - Sammy Gyamfi

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia’s digitalisation is the future Ghana needs

Dr. Bawumia inspecting one of the Agenda 111 Projects

Agenda 111 filling 60-yr gap in access to healthcare facilities across Ghana – Bawumia

Nana Addo

Nana Addo's appointees have failed him — Kofi Akpaloo