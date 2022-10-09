The Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker said this days ago when the vice president celebrated his birthday on October, 7.
Bawumia is 'One of the brightest sparks seen by the NPP' - Oppong-Nkrumah
Information minister and member of parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described vice president Mahamudu Bawumia as the brightest spark seen by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
In his wish to Bawumia, the honorable said,
“Happy birthday VP Mahamudu Bawumia. You are one of the brightest sparks the NPP has seen in our journey so far. May the good Lord increase you in grace for the journey ahead,”
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been receiving lots of goodwill messages for the better part of Friday, October 7 because the day marked his 59th birthday.
He spent the day feting cured lepers at his official residence surrounded by a host of party bigwigs.
The first to publicly wish Bawumia a happy birthday was his wife, Samira Bawumia, who despite being far away in Geneva tweeted on social media
“Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We’re grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation.”
