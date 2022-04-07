Bawumia is our shepherd and he's the man we want — Kwamena Duncan

He stated that the political leadership of Dr. Bawumia is what the country wants that fosters national cohesion.

According to him, Bawumia is an honest man to Ghanaians adding that he has worked entirely with his boss for great achievement for all citizens.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "This is the man we need."

"This is a man who is a shepherd to every single person. Bawumia is not discriminatory; he thinks about everyone... He cares for every single person... Ghanaians know you are a good person. Bawumia, you are a good person," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia is expected to break his long silence on the worsening economic plight of Ghanaians today, April 7, 2022.

He will address the nation at a public forum on measures the government has taken to ease the economic burdens.

Personalities including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo are scheduled to grace the economic forum at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.