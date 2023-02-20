Bawumia is the best presidential candidate to lead NPP to victory in 2024 — MP

He said Bawumia, having served as the Vice President of the country for six years, is in the right position, as he has more in-depth knowledge about the country's economy than the other aspirants.

Osei Nyarko said Dr. Bawumia led the 2016 campaign and received all the attacks from the NDC but the NPP won power by a historical margin.

Speaking on Accra-based Original FM, he said "Bawumia is in charge of the new economy called the digital economy. So far he has demonstrated great competencies and exceptional leadership in leveraging technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy. Today you can clear your goods without paying for all those printed papers. Today you can sit in your comfort zone and submit your tax returns. Today you can just click a button and pay for all government services without going into a queue. Today you don't struggle to locate people all you need to do is input the person's digital address. Today we have a unified system of identification for every Ghanaian."

"Today we can easily deliver medications to our family members who are difficult to be reached by road. In a few days to come all passengers flying both in and out of our airports will save themselves time and the frustrations of completing both departure and landing cards.

"Today you can send money across the various MoMo platforms irrespective of your carrier. Today we have all the banking services we need in our comfort as a result of the vision of this noble man. Digital Economy is the future of our country because it has the potential of eliminating third-party activities and minimizes corruption in the society," he added.

Considering the contribution of Dr. Bawumia to the success of the NPP

over the years, he urged that "this is a very good chance for the NPP to present such a candidate."

He stated that in the current political dispensation, nobody should set aside Dr. Bawumia because the effect of such a decision would spell an electoral disaster for the NPP in 2024.