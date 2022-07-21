Bawumia is the right person to continue Akufo-Addo's legacy - Allotey Jacobs

Ahead of the Election of the NPP’s parliamentary and presidential candidates, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC believes Dr. Bawumia is the right man to continue Akufo-Addo’s legacy.

“In spite of these difficulties that we are facing, one person who can continue with the work of the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Allotey Jacobs said on Peace FM’s Korokoo morning show.

"If you are a political analyst or an old fox in the system, just sit down quietly, meditate as to who should be our leader in 2024 . . . sit down, do a critical analysis and note that the brains that can change the machines of this country to make this country progressive is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Matthew Opoku Prempeh."

The governing NPP has already begun planning for the next elections, with an agenda to ‘break the eight” being pushed.

Last week, the party held its national elections, with the biggest shock being the unseating of General Secretary John Boadu by Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) and Kate Gyamfua, however, retained their positions as National Organiser and National Women Organiser, respectively.

The presidential candidacy is next in line, with the NPP expected to elect its flagbearer for the 2022 polls soon.