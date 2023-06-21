Bawumia is the right President Ghana needs amidst global economic crisis — MP

He made the appeal when Dr. Bawumia met some of the delegates in the Greater Accra Region.

The lawmaker stated that the election of 2024 remained vital and that the NPP's attempt to break the country's eight-year political stalemate with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not be simple.

Dr. Bawumia, according to Kennedy Osei Nyarko, is not only the NPP's best candidate for flagbearer in the general election, but also the "right President Ghana needs in the midst of the terrible economic situation across the globe".

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has stood up to the test of time and is well aware of the current state of the economy in Ghana.

He noted that NPP must embrace and allow Dr. Bawumia to lead to election victory in 2024.

The vice president's endorsement by the delegates would be in the best interests of the party, he said, even though all the individuals who had expressed interest in running for the NPP's flagbearership position up to that point were all "good presidential materials" and had established records in the national political sphere.