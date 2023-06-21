ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia is the right President Ghana needs amidst global economic crisis — MP

Emmanuel Tornyi

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru, has pleaded with delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) preparing for its presidential elections to reconsider and choose Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He asserted that in the midst of the world economic crisis, Bawumia had disproved his detractors, stabilized the economy, and given many Ghanaians newfound hope.

Recommended articles

He made the appeal when Dr. Bawumia met some of the delegates in the Greater Accra Region.

The lawmaker stated that the election of 2024 remained vital and that the NPP's attempt to break the country's eight-year political stalemate with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not be simple.

Dr. Bawumia, according to Kennedy Osei Nyarko, is not only the NPP's best candidate for flagbearer in the general election, but also the "right President Ghana needs in the midst of the terrible economic situation across the globe".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has stood up to the test of time and is well aware of the current state of the economy in Ghana.

He noted that NPP must embrace and allow Dr. Bawumia to lead to election victory in 2024.

The vice president's endorsement by the delegates would be in the best interests of the party, he said, even though all the individuals who had expressed interest in running for the NPP's flagbearership position up to that point were all "good presidential materials" and had established records in the national political sphere.

He said Dr. Bawumia has not only promoted himself but also shown Ghanaians that he is the key to the country's economic rebuilding adding that The skilled economic management team led by Bawumia is currently helping Ghana's economy grow.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mustapha Gbande

NPP wants to use Ayawaso West Wuogon strategy to win Assin North — NDC's Mustapha

NPP Supporters at party HQ

Hundreds of NPP supporters throng Accra for Dr. Bawumia's form filing

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Kufour kicked against my Bawumia-Alan ticket idea – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan, NDC voters want Mahama to back for election 2024

The 2024 elections will be between John Mahama and Dr. Bawumia – Bagbin predicts