Bawumia knows nothing when it comes to the management of the economy — Political Analyst

Asante Otchere speaking on Accra FM stated that "you [Bawumia] cannot get an economy on track when your boss is living a lavish style," adding that "the president is living as if he knows he will die tomorrow."

He said the reality on the ground is not in agreement with Bawumia's assurance that the economy will bounce back this year when the bond market has rejected Ghana's economy.

ece-auto-gen

He said "Before COVID-19, Ghana had an import cover that could last for only two weeks. Is this an economy the vice-president is proud of managing?"

He wondered whether Dr. Bawumia and his boss were being misled by their subordinates at the Ministry of Finance and entreated them to learn and know how bad the government has managed the economy very poor.

"The president and his cohorts must learn to come to terms with how bad they have run down the economy and not blame it on the Covid pandemic," he said.

"In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the government has had all manner of funds from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, among others yet there is nothing to show for," he noted.

He continued: "This government has expended funds in the Stabilisation and Heritage Funds yet there is no infrastructure to correspond with some of these expenditures."