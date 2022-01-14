RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia launches UGBS 'one student one laptop' initiative

Authors:

Evans Effah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the University of Ghana Business School’s ‘One Student One Laptop’ initiative.

Dr Bawumia presenting a laptop to a student
Dr Bawumia presenting a laptop to a student

The initiative which was launched on Thursday, January 13, 2022, is to provide technological access to the needy students of the School.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the event, Dr Bawumia said in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has transformed teaching and learning from face to face to mainly online and through handheld devices, needy students could be disadvantaged.

He, thus, commended the Vice Chancellor and Management of the Business School for their efforts to bridge the inequality gap.

He urged alumni of University of Ghana to continue supporting their alma mater.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, the Vice President also launched the "One Teacher, One Laptop" initiative to facilitate lesson planning, teaching and learning outcomes.

This initiative is to provide every teacher in the public school from the kindergarten to the senior high level a laptop computer each.

Government would pay 70 percent of the cost of the laptop, while each teacher pays the remaining 30 percent.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I'm open to constructive criticism – Nana Addo

Nana Addo

Akufo-Addo launches Gh¢6.1m Police Emergency Medical Fund

Launch of a GH¢6.1 million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund

The people of SALL are being represented by the president - Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah

NPP suspends communicator for campaigning for Alan Kyerematen

John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten