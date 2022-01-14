Bawumia launches UGBS 'one student one laptop' initiative

Speaking at the event, Dr Bawumia said in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has transformed teaching and learning from face to face to mainly online and through handheld devices, needy students could be disadvantaged.

He, thus, commended the Vice Chancellor and Management of the Business School for their efforts to bridge the inequality gap.

He urged alumni of University of Ghana to continue supporting their alma mater.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, the Vice President also launched the "One Teacher, One Laptop" initiative to facilitate lesson planning, teaching and learning outcomes.

This initiative is to provide every teacher in the public school from the kindergarten to the senior high level a laptop computer each.