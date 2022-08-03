Bawumia mobbed by massive crowd as he commissions projects in Ashanti Region

He was mobbed by supporters and young folks when he commissioned these projects.

Not only has the government implemented a comprehensive development of educational infrastructure to bridge the gap in Zongo communities.

But it has also intervened positively by improving health facilities, sanitation, and human resource development through skills training and educational grants and in improving the ambiance, and visibility in developing communities.

Speaking at Bantama, where he commissioned a Community Sports and Social Centre, Bawumia explained that the Zongo Development Fund Act 964 (2017) empowers the Zongo Development Fund to provide basic services and strategic infrastructure in the areas of health, education and sanitation; promote entrepreneurship and skills development; provide social protection for the poor and vulnerable; enhance economic development, peace and security and promote tourism, arts, culture and tradition.

“Government remains resolute in its resolve at bridging the gap between Zongos and other communities in Ghana. The past four years have witnessed remarkable progress under the Zongo Development Fund, in the provision of potable drinking water, community roads, ultra-modern basic school infrastructure, ICT Labs, Community Sports centres (popularly referred to as Astro Turfs) and several other interventions” he emphasized.

While generally referred to as playing grounds, the Astro turfs also serve as community engagement avenues for numerous programmes and activities in addition to providing excellent opportunities for nurturing talented youth of both genders into becoming successful sports men and women.

Other Zongo communities that have benefitted from the construction of Astro Turfs are Madina, New Fadama, Kyebi, Tafo, Walewale, Salaga, Akyem Oda, Kwabeng, Agogo and Dodowa. The rest are: Manhyia (work has just begun), Larabanga, Esikado, Chiraa, Sowutuom, Yeji, Bolga and Dunkwa- on-Ofin.

The MPs for Effiduase Asokore, Hon Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie and Hon Francis Asenso Boakye, expressed gratitude to the Fund for helping to meet the development aspirations of their constituents.