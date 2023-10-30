The research indicated that Dr. Bawumia is set to win the flagbearership contest with a whopping 80.8% of the votes of delegates.
Bawumia projected to lead NPP by 80.8% — Latest polls predict
As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries draw closer, a survey conducted by Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK, and The Outcomes International, Ghana reveals Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the front-runner in the presidential race.
H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the highest level of support among the delegates, with about 80.8%. Followed by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong(10.4%), Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%), and Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%). 7.3% of the delegates are still undecided, part of the report said.
It said the main bases for assessing candidates by delegates are the vision of the candidate for the party, the vision of the candidate for the country, and the competence of the candidate.
Delegates of the party believe the party stands a good chance of ‘breaking the 8’ if the performance of the government is improved and the party stays united ahead of the 2024 polls.
In the first round of the super delegates conference, Dr. Bawumia took a commanding lead with 629 votes, representing a formidable 68.15% of the votes.
Kennedy Agyapong followed closely with 132 votes, constituting 14.30%.
