Bawumia projected to lead NPP by 80.8% — Latest polls predict

H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the highest level of support among the delegates, with about 80.8%. Followed by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong(10.4%), Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%), and Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%). 7.3% of the delegates are still undecided, part of the report said.

Pulse Ghana

It said the main bases for assessing candidates by delegates are the vision of the candidate for the party, the vision of the candidate for the country, and the competence of the candidate.

Delegates of the party believe the party stands a good chance of ‘breaking the 8’ if the performance of the government is improved and the party stays united ahead of the 2024 polls.

In the first round of the super delegates conference, Dr. Bawumia took a commanding lead with 629 votes, representing a formidable 68.15% of the votes.