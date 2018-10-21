Pulse.com.gh logo
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has responded to claims by the NDC that there hardships in Ghana by listing the government's social intervention programmes.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the achievement of the Akufo-Addo administration, listing mainly the government's social intervention programmes.

The Vice President, who was speaking in the UK at an event organised by the New Patriotic Party, touted the government's achievement in response to claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that Ghanaians are going through untold hardships.

READ MORE: Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo

He challenged the NDC to list a single social intervention programme it has ever initiated while in government.

He said: "Today the NDC is going around saying there are hardships. So what we want to ask them, and I want to challenge them, simple challenge. Tell us, tell us what you have done in your last eight years of governent.

"Tell us the social interventions you brought in to reduce the hardships on Ghanaians.

"It is a simple challenge. Tell us the social interventions that the NDC brought to reduce the hardships on Ghanaians.

"If you ask me, I will tell you what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done in 20 months.

READ MORE: Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams

"I will tell you about free SHS, I will tell you about teacher training allowance, I will tell you about nursing training allowance, I will tell you about capitation grant, I will tell you about reducing electricity prices, I will tell you about NABCOA and providing 100,000 jobs to young graduate  and all of these I will talk to you about reduction in taxes.

"This is some of what we have done in 20 months."

