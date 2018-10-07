Pulse.com.gh logo
Bawumia turns 55 with sweet tribute from wife


Happy Birthday Bawumia turns 55 with sweet tribute from wife

The former Deputy Bank of Ghana governor turned 55 Sunday and received a slew of heartwarming messages from his wife, National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku and many more.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is feeling the love on his 55th birthday.

Samira Bawumia tweeted Sunday morning: "Happy Birthday darling; from the kids and I. We continue to pray for Allah's blessings and guidance."

I'll score Nana Addo's gov't 50 percent - CDD boss

National Organiser of the NPP, Awuku, shared a picture of the Veep on Instagram and captioned it: "A toast to many years of long life and success, my Friend and Mentor. Happy Birthday Veep!"

Aides of the vice president, in all white, went to his residence to wish him a happy birthday.

 

See more birthday wishers below

 

