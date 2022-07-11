Bawumia was not a member of the NPP in 2008 — Kwabena Agyapong

He revealed that a big argument and misunderstanding happened among the NPP executives when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo selected Dr. Bawumia as running mate in 2008.

He explained that Dr. Bawumia did not meet the requirements to become a running mate adding that one must be a member of the party for 5 years before he or she can occupy or contest a position.

Pulse Ghana

He said in "2008, Dr. Bawumia was not a member of the party. We have been very charitable with Dr. Bawumia. If not for the respect we had for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, we would not have allowed Dr. Bawumia to be the running mate.

"I was there at the National Council meeting. I can state on authority that the executives were quarreling as to why Nana Addo could not get anyone but Bawumia."