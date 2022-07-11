He said Dr. Bawumia was not qualified for the position of running mate in the NPP but he was given the benefits of the doubt.
Bawumia was not a member of the NPP in 2008 — Kwabena Agyapong
Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has spilled the truth to the supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
He revealed that a big argument and misunderstanding happened among the NPP executives when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo selected Dr. Bawumia as running mate in 2008.
He explained that Dr. Bawumia did not meet the requirements to become a running mate adding that one must be a member of the party for 5 years before he or she can occupy or contest a position.
He said in "2008, Dr. Bawumia was not a member of the party. We have been very charitable with Dr. Bawumia. If not for the respect we had for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, we would not have allowed Dr. Bawumia to be the running mate.
"I was there at the National Council meeting. I can state on authority that the executives were quarreling as to why Nana Addo could not get anyone but Bawumia."
"We later gave Nana Addo the benefits of the doubts. We have done well for you. To be the Vice President is something. You must be very with it," he added.
