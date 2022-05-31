Bawumia’s campaign team endorses John Boadu for NPP General Secretary

Mr. Oware was among other top dignitaries that graced the launch at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

At the launch, Mr. John Boadu announced that the party’s ideological institute to imbibe into supporters the ideologies of the party will be inaugurated as soon as the party was done with the organization of the elections.

He said Prof Mike Oquaye has been appointed as the governing council chairman.

He added that the infrastucture for the school is ready.

John Boadu in a recent interview assured Ghanaians that the NPP will win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government will fix the current ailing economy before the 2024 polls.

This, he said, will provide the grounds for the ruling party to extend its mandate for another four years.

In an interview with Evans Mensah on Joy News, Mr. Boadu said Ghanaians will start seeing the impact of the measures the government has put in to revive the economy soon.

He explained that most of the problems facing the government are a result of global circumstances which Ghana was not left out.

Some of top dignitaries of the NPP that graced his campaign were the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, Deputy Chief of Staff, Adumuah Bossman, Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Office of the President, Kofi Apkalu, flag bearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Oboshie Sai-Coffie, Media Advisor to the President, Freddie Blay, outgoing National Chairman of the party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhum, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Chairman Samba, Northern Regional Chairman and Kate Gyamfuah, National Women's Organizer.