Bawumia’s Integrity Unassailable – Collins Adomako-Mensah

In his latest defense for the Veep, he said Anas's expose on the Galamsey Economy has done nothing or equals zero damage to the integrity of the Vice President as his reputation remains intact.

The lawmaker said that no matter the corruption allegations surrounding the NPP, Dr. Bawumia has never been implicated in any of them.

He further debunked the inferable statement by Charles Adu Boahen, the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry in Anas’ documentary that an investor needs $200,000 before meeting Bawumia

“I have personally visited the vice president, there wasn’t any need for me to pay appearance fees. The best BECE students from my constituency had the opportunity to come to Accra to meet the vice president. The arrangement was done just over the phone,” he said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.

“You can say anything about the vice president, you can question his predictions and everything, but nobody has been able to question the vice president’s integrity, nobody.

“I have not seen or heard anybody question the integrity of the vice president, I have not. Despite all the corruption issues that are coming up, nobody,” he said.

However, many political operatives have expressed disbelief over suggestions Bawumia would be involved in any such arrangement.

A former member of the communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, opined that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains clean as a whistle over the allegations.

“Dr. Bawumia is clean as Jesus in heaven. He is one of our credible northerners still standing tall. show us your saint and I will show the Cottonwood in the (ANNUS),” he said.

Bawumia himself, in a statement soon after the news leaked, said he cherishes his integrity and would not have it besmirched under any circumstances.