He said the lecture won't bring any positive results to the economy.

Speaking on Ahotor 92.3 FM with Citizen Kofi Owusu on “Adekyii Mu Nsem”, the honourable stated that the address would not provide any practical solution to the falling cedi as previous lectures by Dr. Bawumia in the past did not yield any positive results.

He described as shambolic, the administration of the N.P.P government. “We don’t need to listen to any lecture again. He was not able to offer any solutions to the problems when in opposition not to talk of offering hardnosed solution today”.

Touching on the power crisis which the country has been plunged into, the MP says government Is telling “Kweku Ananse” stories concerning the issue.

He further revealed that, the power problems are as a result of monetary issues within the sector and government would have to provide funding for fueling the plants as well as pay monies owed to independent power producers making it difficult to meet the requisite power supply.