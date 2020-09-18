He said if not for the e-blocks that was built by the previous administration, the flagship Free SHS would have failed.

Mr. Gyamfi argues that the double track system currently being used to run Free SHS would have been quadruple track.

Gyamfi told Paul Adom-Otchere Thursday on Good Evening Ghana: “There are two ways that you deal with access. First through affordability, and secondly providing infrastructure, because if you make secondary school free and you see [an] astronomical increase in enrolment, without commensurate expansion in the educational infrastructure where will the children sit and school?

He then added: "You may have to do a quadruple track. But for Mahama E-blocks, we would have been practising the quadruple track by now.”

Touting the stellar achievements of John Mahama in education, he said the NDC flagbearer built infrastructure in education which is necessary in properly implementing Free SHS.

There is ample evidence to show that we handed over to them 46 SHS but even if you use the figure of 29, President Akufo-Addo doesn’t have one to his name despite promising to build 350 SHS from scratch in 18 months,” he indicated.

He continued: “With regards to educational infrastructure from the basic level, to the secondary level, whereas President Mahama can boast of over 3,500 classroom blocks at basic, JHS, SHS levels, President Akufo-Addo is only talking about 1,095 classroom blocks that he has completed, 779 of which were bequeathed to him by the Mahama administration.”

Gyamfi said also that there were so many secondary schools which were started under the John Mahama administration “which are full to capacity”.