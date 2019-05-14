Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged politicians to be honest when dealing with Ghanaians.

According to him, all politicians must always endeavour to promise what they can deliver and not deceive electorates.

The former president was speaking to some party supporters during his tour of some coastal communities in the Greater Accra region last week.

“Today when I came here, I was given a lot of stones. In our tradition, if you are given stones it means you gave some advice to somebody and the persons didn’t take the advice, and now they are faced with the reality of what you told them,” Mahama said.

“So these stones are for everyone in NDC. We said it but they didn’t listen to us and I think that the experience we all are going through is a lesson to all of us. Politicians must be honest; tell the people what you can do for them.”

Mahama also accused the Akufo-Addo government of failing to fulfil its promises since assuming office.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) deceived Ghanaians in order to win power in 2016.

“It isn’t because you want power, you make promises that you know you cannot keep. One District, One Factory, $1 million per constituency, One Village, One Dam, One child, One egg, One Child, One Chocolate, and all those things.

“Today the reality is confronting us and when you ask where are these promises, you get no answer,” Mahama added.

The highlight of Mahama’s tour came at Chorkor, where he was met with “stone politics”.

Some party supporters at the gathering came along with stones to give to Mahama, in demonstration of the popular saying “come for your stone”.

The ex-president later stood up to touch the gathered stones, saying politicians should never promise what they cannot achieve.