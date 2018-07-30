Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees

news

Founding member of policy think tank Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has advised appointees of President Akufo-Addo to be loyal to his government.

He said government appointees with political ambitions should shed it for now and concentrate on serving the Akufo-Addo government.

He decried how some ministers under the Akufo-Addo government are being distracted by their future ambition at the expense of performing for the government to succeed.



“If you are a minister with a greater ambition, please learn from Akufo-Addo when he was in your position. He focused on delivering on the work assigned to him by the President. He would not be distracted. He did not let his ambition get in the way of his job; not even how to fund his future campaign,” he said.

Otchere-Darko who is seen as very powerful in the Akufo-Addo government also admonished appointees to emulate Nana Addo when he served under former President Kuffour.

“Be loyal and committed to the mandate you have today. Let the success of the government you are a big part of today be the only thing that matters today. Guard and Guide your integrity as if it is your only source of oxygen", he added.

Making the comments on Facebook, he also added: "When the time comes the party will remember you and your ethics and reward you for the services rendered to the government when you were gifted the opportunity to serve".