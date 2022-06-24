Belgium, Rwanda trips didn't cost €480,000.00 - Jubilee House

The MP in a Facebook post on Friday, June 24, said the “President on this occasion abandoned his favourite LX-DIO and opted for the Airbus ACJ319 from a German-based private het operator”.

The jet Mr Ablakwa alleges cost an astronomical €20,000 an hour.

But in a swift response, the Director of Communication at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said the MP is peddling “lies and propaganda”.

He opined that claims by the former deputy minister of education is not accurate.

“These claims by the North Tongu MP are not accurate, and as a Member of Parliament, I was hoping he would have been factual and truthful in his claims, and resisted the urge to engage in propaganda,” Director of Communication at the Jubilee House disclosed in a statement dated June 24, 2022.

“President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday, 19th June 2022, to attend the 15th edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium. It is public knowledge that President Akufo-Addo DID NOT travel to Belgium aboard a chartered Airbus ACJ319, as is being claimed by the North Tongu MP.

“The President travelled to Belgium onboard an Air France Commercial Flight (AF0584), which departed Accra on Sunday at 7:20pm, made a stop-over in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and then continued to Paris. In fact, all of President Akufo-Addo’s 12-member delegation travelled commercial.”