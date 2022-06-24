RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Belgium, Rwanda trips didn't cost €480,000.00 - Jubilee House

Evans Effah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not spend €480,000.00 on his current trips to Belgium and Rwanda, the seat of government has rejected claims by MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Jubilee house
Jubilee house

According to National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, the President’s foreign travels continue to cost the taxpayer a lot of money.

The MP in a Facebook post on Friday, June 24, said the “President on this occasion abandoned his favourite LX-DIO and opted for the Airbus ACJ319 from a German-based private het operator”.

The jet Mr Ablakwa alleges cost an astronomical €20,000 an hour.

But in a swift response, the Director of Communication at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said the MP is peddling “lies and propaganda”.

He opined that claims by the former deputy minister of education is not accurate.

These claims by the North Tongu MP are not accurate, and as a Member of Parliament, I was hoping he would have been factual and truthful in his claims, and resisted the urge to engage in propaganda,” Director of Communication at the Jubilee House disclosed in a statement dated June 24, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday, 19th June 2022, to attend the 15th edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium. It is public knowledge that President Akufo-Addo DID NOT travel to Belgium aboard a chartered Airbus ACJ319, as is being claimed by the North Tongu MP.

“The President travelled to Belgium onboard an Air France Commercial Flight (AF0584), which departed Accra on Sunday at 7:20pm, made a stop-over in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and then continued to Paris. In fact, all of President Akufo-Addo’s 12-member delegation travelled commercial.

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

