Welcoming the NDC flagbearer and officials of the party, the Queen mother said she had already allocated a parcel of land for the project, explaining that sports, especially football, is a very important career path for the youth of Berekum.

She said: "The game of football has some of its roots here in Berekum and it is a sport that is dear to the heart of my people."

READ MORE: We praise Mahama because of the development he brought to us - Busunya Chief

She also welcomed plans of the NDC to site a campaign of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER).

Mahama on his part promised to build a district hospital and a cashew processing factory to be supervised by a Cashew Development Board to add value to the crop.

He informed Nananom about some of the NDC's policy interventions for Ghanaians when elected, such as the inclusion of private schools in the Free SHS Programme.