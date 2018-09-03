Pulse.com.gh logo
Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened


Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened

More than a dozen new faces in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have displaced some 'big wigs' in the party's election on Saturday.

play

Many were those who critiqued former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor, former deputy Youth and Sports Minister and Joseph Yamin of losing the regional elections can rejoice over their woeful loss.

Dzifa Attivor has failed in her bid to lead the NDC as the Volta Regional Chairperson.

She was left to lick her wounds after she lost the chairmanship position to the incumbent John Kwadwo Gyapong in a fairly contested polls.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

Joseph Yamin play

Joseph Yamin

 

Delegates who voted in the elections rejected Dzifa Ativor who had been tipped to overthrow John Kwadjo Gyapong.

Gyapong was rather retained with 491 votes as against that of Ativor's 374 votes.

Prior to the elections, Dzifa Attivor under whose tenure 116 buses were rebranded at an inflated price of GH¢3.6 million said the bus branding saga is no issue at all in her quest to become the Volta Region Chair of the NDC.

Earlier, she claimed that her contender is using the bus branding saga as part of his negative campaign but she is not the least bothered.

Dzifa Attivor resigned in December 2015 after the bus branding scandal hit a crescendo.

play

 

In the Ashanti Region, Joseph Yamin's bid to lead the NDC failed as he lost by 88 votes to Andrews Augustus Nana Akwasi who polled 699 votes.

He is reported to have stormed Twebeboah Kodua Senior High School, where the party held its regional executive elections with macho men.

Asiedu Nketia, who was there to observe the election, had instructed that the door to the hall be closed to avoid destructions.

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman

Apparently, Yamin was not seated when the instruction was given and felt that he was being denied entry.

He is said to have bulldozed his way into the hall using the heavily built men.

play

 

His action is said to have drawn sharp disapproval from the delegates who hooted and made fun of him.

Here in the Greater Accra region, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, former MP for Adentan Constituency lost to the incumbent Chairman Ade Coker who polled 319 votes in spite of the plethora of allegations he levelled against his fellow contender.

Former Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah was floored by a former Central Regional Minister Ebenezer Kojo Tei Addo.

Quansah, who was widely tipped to win the election, came third in the three-man contest, polling 157 votes despite the huge support.

Aquinas Tawiah Quansah play

Aquinas Tawiah Quansah

 

Incumbent Eastern Regional Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng was also booted out as regional chairman by his long-term political rival, John Owusu Amankrah, popularly known as Jowak, a businessman.

Amankrah polled 379 votes as against the 281 votes secured by Boateng to avenge a painful defeat in 2014.

Dzifa Attivor, Joseph Yamin, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore et al losing the elections indicates that the NDC needs a new face to the party at the regional level.

Bismark Tawiah Boateng play

Bismark Tawiah Boateng

 

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi

