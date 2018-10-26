news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has chided President Akufo-Addo for inflicting untold hardships on Ghanaians.

He said the current situation is due to the fact the President and his party lied their way into power.

In a post on Facebook, he said the government has failed to fulfill its campaign promises of fuel reduction, stabilisation of the cedi against major currencies, reduction in cost of doing business among others.

"What we are witnessing is the direct opposite of what Akufo-Addo promised", he wrote.

Folks, Prez NADAA is responsible for the hardship in Ghana, no one else. The coming increase in talk tax as the Telecos have announced, like many other tax increases, didn't fall from the sky, its NADAA and his NPP policy!



Has Ghana been moved from taxation to productivity? Have fuel prices gone down? Is the cedi doing better? Has the cost of doing business in Ghana improved?



The AGI is complaining, the Ashante Business Association is complaining, Importers and Exporters are complaining, Abosokai spare parts dealers are complaining, Students are complaining!



Media houses, banks and others private sector employers are laying off workers!





Are Ghanaians better of today? NO! Those enjoying are family and friends of NADAA, the 111 Ministers, thier several aides and assistants, the over 1000 Presidential Staffers, the heads of Agencies, CEOs and thier bus loads of aides and assistants!



Mess here, mess there, mess everywhere!



The solution is to #GO4JM!