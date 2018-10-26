Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak

In a post on Facebook, he said the government has failed to fulfill its campaign promises of fuel reduction, stabilisation of the cedi against major currencies, reduction in cost of doing business among others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South; Dr Clement Apaak play

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South; Dr Clement Apaak

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has chided President Akufo-Addo for inflicting untold hardships on Ghanaians.

He said the current situation is due to the fact the President and his party lied their way into power.

In a post on Facebook, he said the government has failed to fulfill its campaign promises of fuel reduction, stabilisation of the cedi against major currencies, reduction in cost of doing business among others.

"What we are witnessing is the direct opposite of what Akufo-Addo promised", he wrote.

Check out his full post below

Folks, Prez NADAA is responsible for the hardship in Ghana, no one else. The coming increase in talk tax as the Telecos have announced, like many other tax increases, didn't fall from the sky, its NADAA and his NPP policy! 

READ ALSO: I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman

play

Has Ghana been moved from taxation to productivity? Have fuel prices gone down? Is the cedi doing better? Has the cost of doing business in Ghana improved? 

The AGI is complaining, the Ashante Business Association is complaining, Importers and Exporters are complaining, Abosokai spare parts dealers are complaining, Students are complaining! 

Media houses, banks and others private sector employers are laying off workers! 

 

Are Ghanaians better of today? NO! Those enjoying are family and friends of NADAA, the 111 Ministers, thier several aides and assistants, the over 1000 Presidential Staffers, the heads of Agencies, CEOs and thier bus loads of aides and assistants! 

Mess here, mess there, mess everywhere! 

The solution is to #GO4JM!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE
Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin
Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe
CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah
Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary
Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful

Recommended Videos

Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana
NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama
Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumibullet
3 I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairmanbullet
4 Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopefulbullet
5 I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy bossbullet
6 Kabila appointed CPP General Secretarybullet
7 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
8 Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho...bullet
9 Delta Force members granted bailbullet
10 Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
Fritz Baffou
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
X
Advertisement