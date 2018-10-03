Pulse.com.gh logo
Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu


KMA boss Kojo Bonsu play

KMA boss Kojo Bonsu

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has advised National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential aspirant, Kojo Bonsu to bow out of the race.

He said it's necessary for the former Kumasi Mayor to step down in order to avoid embarrassment.

“There’s time for everything . . . If my brother Kojo Bonsu is listening to me, in his own best interest he should pull the brakes on what he has started," he advised.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has declared his intention to contest the flagbearership race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Friday, September 28, Bonsu met with Founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings, where he announced his decision to join the race to lead the party.

Until news broke about his intention to lead the NDC, Kojo Bonsu was a considered staunch supporter of the Mahama 2020 bid.

But speaking on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt said he has no confidence in Kojo Bonsu emerging victor at the end of the contest.

Kojo Bonsu becomes the 11th aspirant in the NDC flagbearership race which also includes Mahama.

