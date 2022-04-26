Bring Mahama again and you will lose – Dr. Amoako Baah to NDC

Speaking on Asaase Radio, he said the opposition party might lose in 2024 with Mahama.

“It is true that it will be advisable for the National Democratic Congress to present a new candidate, because we know what Mahama has done, there is nothing new,” Baah told the host of the programme, Beatrice Adu.

“Except that people are looking up to him because what we expected from President Akufo-Addo is not what we have gotten, but then there is the need because he hasn’t performed to your standard.

“There are many people in the NDC, so why would you still present the same candidate? You don’t know what he can do, is it going to be anything different from before? As a matter of fact, the economic situation is 10 times worse, so how is he going to be able to manage this worse situation?” Baah asked.

Pulse Ghana

Renowned pollster, Ben Ephson advised John Mahama to ditch his running mate in the 2020 polls if he wants to win.

According to Mr. Ephson, the former President cannot win the elections with the former Education Minister partnering him.

In an interview on Joy News, the former president must consider picking any of his political contenders for the flagbearership slot as his running mate.

“Mahama would have to repackage himself because a Mahama with the same running mate is going to be difficult [to win 2024 general elections]. He may have to form an alliance or perhaps, pick one of the [NDC presidential contenders] as his running mate.”