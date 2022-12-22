Brogya Genfi withdraws court case against Youth Organiser election out of respect for Mahama

“I was determined to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion mainly on grounds of principle and to forestall a similar occurrence in the future. But, upon the intervention of the Former President and Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress, H.E John Dramani Mahama, who I consider a father, I have decided to withdraw the matter from the court and to abide by the outcome of the election as declared by the party.

“I have arrived at this decision based on my respect and reverence for H.E John Dramani Mahama and in the supreme interest of the great NDC,” Genfi said in a statement on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Following the re-election of Geroge Opare Addo as the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, with just a margin of 25 vote difference between him and his closest contender, Brogya Genfi, the latter claimed that the election process was not fair and transparent.

READ ALSO: Court sentences 2 siblings to death by hanging for killing radio station staff

He then went to court to seek an injunction on Opare Addo and the party to stop recognizing him as the Youth Organiser.

“Pursuant to this action, the High Court Amasaman granted an Order of Interim Injunction in my favour restraining the defendants from acknowledging and/or holding the declared winner out as the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress.

“The case was premised on the fact that twenty-two (22) delegates to the National Youth Conference whose names were on the official delegates register of the party were prevented from voting in the elections, while 17 persons who were not qualified to vote in the elections were rather allowed to vote, thereby impacting the eventual outcome of the election,” the statement added.

Having decided to let sleeping dogs lie, Genfi wished the newly elected national executives of the party well and entreated his supporters and the rank and file of the NDC to ignore the past and focus their energies on recapturing power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party.

“I sincerely wish the newly-elected leadership of the Youth Wing well and hope that they bring on board everybody irrespective of the candidate they supported in the elections for the realization of our common objective of recapturing power in 2024.

“Let’s put aside our differences, rededicate ourselves and rally together for the victory of the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama in 2024.”