Buffer Stock Company CEO honoured by Savannah Region NPP leadership

The prestigious award was in appreciation of Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab's huge contribution to the NPP's victory there at the 2020 polls.

The NPP Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia described the Buffer Stock Company CEO as a generous brother from another region who is worthy of praise.

He recounted that Alhaji Hanan donated motorcycles and other logistics to the regional campaign team whose hard work won three out of the seven Parliamentary seats in the area and also increased the Presidential votes.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana further commended the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and others who helped the regional campaign team to succeed.

NPP unity critical to break the '8' in 2024

In his welcome address, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana called for the NPP's unity at all levels saying, "Our party’s determination to break the ‘8’ year governance cycle is doable if all our members remain united."

"Our great party deserves to stay in power beyond 2024 to consolidate the gains of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration."

“Let us leave here as a more formidable and united party poised to break the ‘8’ year cycle record, " he emphasized.

He insisted that the NPP’s 2024 victory will depend on the actions of constituency and regional executives, hence the need for the leadership to strive for unity.

He said the party leadership at all levels' stellar performance positioned the Savannah Region as the pivot of the NPP’s 2020 elections victory.